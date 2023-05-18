Nia Sharma Teaches To Make Mouth Watering Cup Cakes, Watch

Like in the latest Instagram stories, Nia Sharma takes time off to do something new. The actress shared clips of her cupcakes tutorials, check out

The beautiful Nia Sharma has been in the industry and won hearts with her style over the years. Sometimes it’s her performance, while at times, her bold fashion keeps buzzing in the headlines. Besides that, the diva is very fun-loving and cool in real life. She likes to do basic things and be creative in her way. And so the actress in her latest Instagram stories is teaching fans to make delicious cupcakes.

Nia Sharma’s Cup Cakes Tutorial

In the shared stories, Nia decorated the puffed bread with brown and white cream. She taught the kids to decorate and enjoy these little bundles of joy. She also garnished it with stars and balls. The actress, for the past few days, has been quite busy enjoying the little kids. Sometimes she tries the hula hoop challenge, while at times, she skates the compound. The diva is just like a kid while doing all this stuff.

Nia Sharma’s Work

The beautiful diva rose to fame with her character of Manvi in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Later she featured in hit shows like Jamai Raja, Naagin, and others. She has also appeared in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Khatra Khatra Khatra, and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. Her bold style has always kept her on top of the buzz. She has evolved over the years like a fine wine.

Are you a Nia Sharma fan? Let us know in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.