Nia Sharma Wants To Be A Makeba, Dances In Mini Dress

The social media bug Nia Sharma enjoys her vacation time in Miami with her Mother. The pictures from her vacation have been all over the internet, and fans couldn’t stop gushing. Amidst the old photos of the diva from her time in the city have captivated her fans, now the new reel of the diva dances and wanting to be a Makeba. Let’s check it out.

In the latest reel, Nia Sharma looks firey hot in a tangerine backless ruffle mini dress with halter neck detailing. She styled her appearance without any accessories, but the smokey eye makeup and dewy look with her sleek hair bun and high heel boots rounded her look.

In the video, she looked happy and danced on her heart out to the song Makeba. In the caption, she wrote, “Be a ‘Makeba’!

While Checking off the bucket list.”

You might be wondering what Makeba means. Well, this means Makeba is a person who is absolutely magnificent in all aspects of what a human being can be. She had a great time partying in the club. The actress loves night parties, dancing, and food. The diva enjoys a huge fandom on her Instagram account, with over 7 million followers.

