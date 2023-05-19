Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love

Nia Sharma is a famous star on Indian Television. She has always amazed fans with her style. Check out her quirkiness in the mirror selfie that will make you fall for her

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular and renowned performing artists in the Telly business. Her versatility has won millions of hearts. In addition, she has a unique personality that makes fans gaga over her looks. Her Instagram account is proof of her wackiness, fashion, fitness, and other things. Check out her quirkiness in mirror selfies that will make you fall in love with her.

The Quirky Style

Nia Sharma can’t go out without style. The actress in this picture donned a white crop top paired with matching flare pants flaunting her curves, and in the caption, she wrote, “Can’t leave home without. phone, sunglasses, final check, Selfies, and smelling good.”

The Black Side

Nia Sharma looked stunning in a monotone black look with her matching bag, cap, and glasses for the mirror selfie in the store.

The Picturesque Look

The actress in this picture flaunted her toned body in a black bodycon dress with a matching cap. Her striking pose looked tempting.

All That Red

Nia looked dapper in a bold red shirt, white shorts, and a red cap with chunky glasses. She posed in the elevator for a mirror selfie.

A Diva Look

Nia posed for a mirror selfie in a white crop top paired with a denim skirt. Her striking makeup looked captivating.

That Cute Face

Elevator selfie dairies never end. Some days it’s all chic, while sometimes, it’s more cute and fun.

Which quirky side of Nia Sharma did you like?