Television | Snippets

Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love

Nia Sharma is a famous star on Indian Television. She has always amazed fans with her style. Check out her quirkiness in the mirror selfie that will make you fall for her

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 May,2023 03:00:15
Nia Sharma is one of the most popular and renowned performing artists in the Telly business. Her versatility has won millions of hearts. In addition, she has a unique personality that makes fans gaga over her looks. Her Instagram account is proof of her wackiness, fashion, fitness, and other things. Check out her quirkiness in mirror selfies that will make you fall in love with her.

The Quirky Style

Nia Sharma can’t go out without style. The actress in this picture donned a white crop top paired with matching flare pants flaunting her curves, and in the caption, she wrote, “Can’t leave home without. phone, sunglasses, final check, Selfies, and smelling good.”

Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love 806501

The Black Side

Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love 806503

Nia Sharma looked stunning in a monotone black look with her matching bag, cap, and glasses for the mirror selfie in the store.

The Picturesque Look

Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love 806504

Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love 806505

The actress in this picture flaunted her toned body in a black bodycon dress with a matching cap. Her striking pose looked tempting.

All That Red

Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love 806507

Nia looked dapper in a bold red shirt, white shorts, and a red cap with chunky glasses. She posed in the elevator for a mirror selfie.

A Diva Look

Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love 806508

Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love 806509

Nia posed for a mirror selfie in a white crop top paired with a denim skirt. Her striking makeup looked captivating.

That Cute Face

Nia Sharma's Mirror Selfie Quirkiness Will Make You Fall In Love 806510

Elevator selfie dairies never end. Some days it’s all chic, while sometimes, it’s more cute and fun.

Which quirky side of Nia Sharma did you like? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

