OMG!! Mallika Singh Gets Lazy During Her Dance Practice; Check Here

Mallika Singh shows her unusual laziness during her dance practice. Check here.

Mallika Singh who was last seen in the popular Star Bharat show RadhaKrishn is enjoying her free time!! She is utilizing this time to learn many crafts that have really bracketed her as an all-rounder. We at IWMBuzz.com have written effectively about Mallika Singh being well-versed in dancing, singing and even swimming. She also put up a video where she was seen learning boxing too. Today is a kind of off-day in her rich repertoire, is what we can say!! Having said this, we can also say that Mallika is surprised on seeing her level of dedication dip. Yes, in the video, she is seen daydreaming as she learns Kathak.

Well, this is certainly one of those off days, we bet!! But the manner in which Mallika herself introspects this situation is so genuine as well as funny. She puts up the video where she is seen dancing half-heartedly. Her legs seem to be catching up with the ‘taal’ being played, but her hands are not responsive to the taal. She is seen thinking as she dances only through her legs.

Mallika captions this video in a funny way asking, ‘Where does this laziness come from’.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! Mallika, you certainly are a great dancer and you will prove it more in the coming days!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.