[Photos] YRKKH Hina Khan Stuns In A Black Thigh-high Slit Gown, Ashnoor Kaur Reacts

Hina Khan is the undisputed queen of fashion. With her sense of style, she creates masterpieces blending timeless tradition with effortless elegance. Yet again, she raised the fashion standards with her new look in a black gown, which also promoted young actress Ashnoor Kaur to react. Kaur was also her daughter in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the role of teenage Naira.

Hina Khan’s Black Gown Glam

Delighting her fans, Hina dropped photos wearing a velvet black gown featuring an aesthetic square neckline and netted sleeves. The fitting curves followed by the open bottom look stunning, combining simplicity with elegance. But wait, that’s not all! The thigh-high slit highlighting Hina’s toned legs caught our attention. The half-secured hair styled with wavy curls, shiny eye shadow, dewy makeup, glossy nude lips, and black eyeliner highlighting her beautiful eyes made her look nothing short of a Hollywood diva. She added a royal twist with the red emerald necklace piece and matching earrings. Lastly, the diamond-embellished high heels complemented her appearance.

Her on-screen daughter, young actress Ashnoor Kaur, couldn’t stop reacting to these new photos, and she wrote, “You gorgeous woman (with a black heart).” Meanwhile, the other fans praised her and wrote, “Her aura is made up of poetry,roses,and galaxies.” The third compared her with the lead actress of the iconic film Titanic, “Look like a rose from Titanic.”