Pranali Rathod looks divine in white ensemble, check out

The gorgeous Pranali Rathod continues to win hearts with her simplicity and beauty. Check out her filmy avatar playing with flower petals in a white outfit, just like a princess in dreams

Pranali Rathod constantly impresses the audience with her charisma. She rose to fame as Akshara in one of the famous shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Her gorgeous ethnic visuals in the show regularly treat the audience. In addition, her Instagram account proves her filmy love through pictures, reels, and videos. Once again, the diva is enjoying her filmy love in the viral reel video. Let’s check out.

Pranali Rathod’s Filmy Love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star donned a dreamy white kurta paired with a matching pyjama in this reel video. Her simple makeup, open hairdo, and traditional slippers elevated her look. The actress played with flower petals throwing them in filmy. Surprisingly, the birds flying and the water body in the sunny weather gave a scenic look. She looked happy and beautiful while playing with the petals.

She captioned her post, “Mogre phool si mai khili🌸.” Pranali Rathod has always won hearts with her innocence and elegance. Her childish behaviour in finding happiness in small things makes one want to be like her.

Social Media

Pranali is pretty active on her Instagram account. She has more than 1.8 million followers on her account and constantly keeps her audience hooked with her. Her flawless looks and style have won millions of hearts.

Did you like Pranali Rathod’s, filmy floral love? Follow IWMBuzz.com.