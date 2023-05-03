ADVERTISEMENT
Pranali Rathod Looks Mesmerizing In Mirror; Check Out

Pranali Rathod is a gorgeous actress from the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The diva is mesmerizing fans with her new mirror selfie

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 May,2023 15:00:50
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pranali Rathod is a superstar actress who has always amazed the audience with her statement styles. Her bubbly and fun-loving personality makes her fans fall for her charisma all over again. And yet again, the diva shared a stunning mirror picture of herself. Check out below.

Pranali Rathod Mirror Selfie

Pranali Rathod, in her latest Instagram story, shared a mirror selfie looking all mesmerizing. The actress donned a pastel green salwar suit. She styled her look with a gold and white motif choker and earrings. The bold eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and luscious lips rounded her appearance. She took a beautiful selfie of herself, flaunting her mesmerizing smile in the picture.

The actress, in her story, added a piece of background music, Vahi pe kahi hum tumse Milenge. Pranali Rathod loves taking pictures. She has often been spotted indulging in photo sessions at parties, events, functions, and other places.

Pranali Rathod Social Media

The gorgeous Pranali Rathod started her career as a model and modeled for various brands. At the same time, she rose to fame with her role as Akshara in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The diva enjoys a massive fandom of 1.8 million on her Instagram account. She regularly shares posts and stories and keeps her fans engaged with her. The diva has been featured in shows like Barishter Babu

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News