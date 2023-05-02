Pranali Rathod Sparkles In Glittery Mini Dress, Avinash Mukherjee Loves It

Pranali Rathod in her latest Instagram post styled herself in all glitters mini dress and other actors like Avinash Mukherjee, Pragati Mehra reacted to her new avatar

The gorgeous Pranali Rathod is a constant attraction in the news headlines. Apart from her notable on-screen appearances, she has impressed the viewers with her style and statement. Yet again, in her latest Instagram photo dump, the diva is sparkling in the glittery outfit. Read more to check out her pictures.

Pranali Rathod Sparkling Look

Pranali Rathod shared her new avatar in the glittery outfit. In the pictures below, she donned a silver glittery mini dress. Her long earring, dewy makeup, messy hairdo, and mesmerizing look grabbed attention. The diva posed, flaunting her lean body in the pictures. She shared these pictures with the caption, “Shimmering under the spotlight✨💎.”

Reacting to her stunning looks, actor Avinash Mukherjee shared a heart-popping smiley emoji. On the other hand, actress Pragati Mehra said, “Gajabbbbb🔥.” “Omg😮, you are looking gorgeous 🤩,” commented a user. Another fan wrote, “I wish I could like this photo more than once..🔥🔥🔥🔥.” “Tinsel girl in tinseltown 🥵🥵🥵,” said the third.

Pranali Rathod Work

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod started her career as a model. And modelled for big brands. She has worked in many shows, including Barrister Babu as Saanvi. In addition, she enjoys massive fandom on her Instagram. She keeps her fans engaged with her through her regular posts and story-sharing. Pranali Rathod is loved by millions of audiences nationwide for her fabulous on-screen presence.

Did you like Pranali Rathod’s new photos? Follow IWMBuzz.com.