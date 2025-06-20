Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Gets Arrested, Prarthana Requests Shivansh To Forgive Smita

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been ruling over hearts for the past eleven years with major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Bua Maa exposes the truth to Shivansh (Namik Paul), revealing that the fire didn’t erupt at the Zaveri house, but was planned by Raunak (Akshay Bindra), the son of that house.

In the upcoming episode, Shivansh complains about Raunak, and he gets arrested. Raunak tries to escape from the police station, but the officers hold him tight, leaving him frustrated. On the other hand, Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) tries to convince Shivansh to forgive his mother. She tells him that he only knows Smita left him, but he doesn’t know why she left or what happened.

Prarthana’s statement makes Shivansh emotional, and he forgets about his revenge. He goes into Smita’s room and comes close to her as she stays unconscious. Holding Smita’s hand, Shivansh asks her to wake up, calling her ‘mom’, and starts crying, creating an emotionally intense moment.

Will this unite Shivansh and Smita?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.