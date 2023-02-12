Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawaan had been one of the leading shows. The show starred Reem Sameer Sheikh and Zain Imam in the leading roles. The show got popular for the grand spark and chemistry between these two stunning stars. Their love chemistry still remains one of the most admired amongst the audience. Owing to their spectacular work in the show Fanaa, the stars have also earned a huge fanbase on social media too.

Speaking of their social media, today we have dropped in their latest posts from Instagram, and we bet you would love them in volumes, even more!

Reem Sameer Sheikh, who is currently busy with her upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal, has dropped a stunning boomerang. She can be spotted in a gorgeous backless golden shimmering mini dress. She completed the look with her long curly tresses. She kept her eyes bold, lips nude and minimal accessories. She rounded it off with strappy golden heels.

On the other hand, Zain Imam shared a fashion transition reel on his social media. The actor can be seen getting decked up in a stylish all black look. He wore a casual black shirt that he teamed with black cargo pants. The actor completed the look with messy hairdo and tough beard. He can be seen playing on and off with his iPhone inside his bedroom.

Sharing the video, the actor mentions, “Wallah Habibi”

Here take a look-

Do you love Reem Sameer Sheikh and Zain Imam as a pair? Let us know in the comments below and for such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.