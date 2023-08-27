Reem Shaikh's Pop Color Boho Glam Is Ultimate Vacation Style File

Reem Shaikh, a stunning actress in the entertainment industry, has impeccable fashion taste and a sense of style. Her wardrobe choices are filled with playful colours. This time, the beauty shares her ultimate pop colour boho glam secret in the latest Instagram pictures for vacations.

Reem Shaikh’s Pop Color Boho Glam

Serving ultimate pop colour boho glam, Reem Shaikh donned a pink polka dots cropped tie knot shirt with puffy sleeves teamed contrasting with multi-colour chikankari embroidered thigh high slit white skirt. She embraced the beautiful pop colour boho cruise set by The Boozy Button.

But wait, there is more! In the beautiful dress, she exudes charm like a princess. Her open hairstyle, rosy cheeks, pink lips and lavish pink manicure rounded her overall glam, which looked similar to her Barbiecore avatar. In the perfect power colour outfit, the actress makes hearts flutter with her beauty.

In the striking poses, Reem embraced her beauty and style, flaunting her toned thighs and curvaceous midriff in the series of photos.

Did you like Reem Shaikh’s new pop colour boho glam for vacation style file? Please share your views in the comments.