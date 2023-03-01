Rubina Dilaik and Shivangi Joshi are top actresses in the television space. Both have been in the industry for years, making them realize the importance of fashion and style. Over the years, they have evolved in their fashion sense, and fans love their unique styles. And often, the actresses embrace similar outfits or styles of colorful outfits. Rubina and Shivangi are caught in such a moment. So let’s check out who did style the ruffle gown better.

Rubina Dilaik rocked a lavender ruffle gown. She styled herself in a strapless stone-embedded corset top and a long ruffle train gown. Her sleek hairstyle, rosy cheeks, bold red lips, and diamond stud earrings accessorized her captivating look. The striking pictures flaunting her toned figure and dreamy vibes are irresistibly attractive.

On the other hand, Shivangi Joshi chose a vibrant orange ruffle train gown. The plunging neckline and backless look defined her stunning appearance. A high bun, rosy makeup, and bold eye makeup rounded her look. She ditched accessories to let the outfit outshine. The way she walked through the lift was gorgeous and attractive.

Comparing Rubina Dilaik and Shivangi, we can’t take one name, as we think both have slayed their respective looks. Rubina’s dreamy look is perfect, while Shivangi made us drool over her appearance. However, your choice depends on the different clothing and color taste.

