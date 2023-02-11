Over the past few years, South cinema is growing massively. People all over the country love South Indian content more than Hindi films. South cinema has produced many talented, skillful, and gorgeous actresses who are deep-rooted to their culture and heritage, which we can witness in their style statement. Today, let’s check out Sai Pallavi and Anupama Parameswaran, heartthrob actresses in sarees and open hairstyles.

Love Story actress Sai Pallavi, for the same film’s promotion, opted for a gorgeous pastel blue tissue saree with gold embroidery. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. In addition, the diamond earrings accessorized her look. Sai is popular for her no-makeup look. So she did not use any makeup, but the simple face with basic eyeliner and glossy lips with a small black bindi completed her traditional vibe. The loose hairstyle looked stunning with her look.

Anupama Parameswaran chose a breathtaking look in a sheer black saree with gold stripes for her photoshoot. She paired it with a black lace blouse. She styled it with a gold necklace and earrings, adding drama to her look. While the winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lips, and a small black bindi beautified her look. She left her heavy curls open exuding hotness in her saree.

Comparing Sai Pallavi’s look with Anupama Parameswaran, there aren’t any major differences. But the simple makeup and hairstyle made them glow differently in their styles. And it’s unfair to call one of them better!

Sai Pallavi is a popular actress in South cinema with big hits like Premam, Paava Kadhaigal, Shyam Singha Roy, and others. While Anupama Parameswaran entered the industry after Sai, irrespective of time in the industry, she has also been part of many hits like Premam, Sathamanam Bhavati, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi, Karthikeya 2, and others.

But who do you like much? Share with us in the comments.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.