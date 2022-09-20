Shamita Shetty’s sense of style is always improving. The actor continues to kill fashion ambitions like a pro by regularly posting Instagram teasers from her fashion photoshoots. Shamita’s fashion journals are both envious and drool-worthy. The actor keeps raising the stylish standard for us to reach one post at a time. Shamita’s Instagram account is home to many fashion inspiration posts that consistently inspire followers to take notes.

Shamita enjoys creating amazing outfits that combine comfort and style. The actor is adept at everything, from pulling off ethnic costumes to nailing festive dresses. Today the diva took her fans to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of herself donning a classy and sassy tracksuit giving us super cool looks. The diva wore a white and grey tracksuit with white shoes and sizzled the outfit perfectly.

She kept her hair open and looked attractive with huge brown sunglasses. She donned the outfit giving us marvelous looks. The diva captioned her post, “Chill vibes.” The actress was snapped, giving different poses, and looked hot and sassy. The diva slayed the tracksuit look giving us major sportswear outfit goals. The tracksuit is perfect for any gym look and will definitely make you look classy and hot.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more such updates on your favorite celebs.