Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma recently graced the show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. He was seen promoting his film, Zwigato, which will hit theatres on March 17. Shehnaaz was seen dressed in a floral blue printed saree with a sequin blouse. On the other hand, Kapil wore a blue t-shit and white sweater that he paired with blue jeans. The trailer opened up with Shehnaaz talking about her brain as she says, “Nakal ke liye bhi dimaag chahiye, jo sabke paas nahi hota hai. Mera dolphin se bhi zyada hai.” A puzzled Kapil asked her, “Dolphin ka zyada hota hai?” to which Sana revealed that she dolphins are smartest among all the animals and added, “Toh mera dimaag usse bhi zyaada hai.” Kapil replied with “Waah” and soon broke into laughter, looking at Shehnaaz’s innocence.

Later, Kapil revealed how his team tried multiple times to invite Shehnaaz on their show but they have not been successful so far. “A lot many people tweet and ask, ‘Shehnaaz Gill ko aap apne show pe kab bulaeinge?’. Earlier I thought maybe you had a contract with the channel when you were doing Bigg Boss. After that also, you must have received calls from our end,” Kapil shared.

To this, Shehnaaz admitted that even though she has received several calls from Kapil’s team, she wants to grace the show only to promote her big project. “Like you are here to promote your big movie. I feel, I want to grace The Kapil Sharma Show in a similar way,” she said. When Kapil shared that she can grace the show otherwise as well, a surprised Shehnaaz asked if ‘faltu log’ are also allowed on his show. “Matlab faltu log bhi aa sakte hai aapke show par?” Kapil replied to this by saying ‘yes’.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.