Shraddha Arya And Her Filter Fun With Her Girls, Watch

Shraddha Arya, in her latest Instagram story, is enjoying a fun time with her girls

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya is one of the favourites of the fans. Since her debut in the industry, she has always performed her best. The actress is very fun-loving and quirky. She loves to spend time having fun with her people. And yet again, the diva is enjoying some fun time with her girls at night, taking pictures and videos. Check out

Shraddha Arya’s Fun Time

Shraddha Arya was trying to make a video along with her girls in the story; however, she explained that at one time, only one person could be seen because when all the three come in the frame, the filter doesn’t appear, so she will just move the camera one by one so that filter will appear on everyone’s phone. Then lastly, she said, “Nahi rehne do ye video nahi jayegi.”

In another video, Shraddha Arya highlighted the red rash on her forehead; however, in a fun way, she asked what happened to her, and she asked her astrologer Pooja Thakur. And her friend replied it happened because of Rahul, who is Shraddha Arya’s husband. The girls totally had fun together. All three girls laughed and enjoyed their time with each other.

Shraddha Arya is an active Instagram user, and she enjoys a huge fan following of more than 5.7 million on her Instagram. Her regular posts keep fans engaged.

Did you enjoy watching Shraddha Arya’s fun time with girls? Follow IWMBuzz.com.