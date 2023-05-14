Siddharth Nigam’s enjoys a chunky burger after football match, see pic

Siddharth Nigam has been earning all the love and admiration he deserves after the success of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And now, he has ventured into soccer. Check out his latest pic below

What do you crave for after a tiresome and fun activity? Hands up for ‘good food’ and only ‘good food’! And it’s no different for Siddharth Nigam, who recently made his monumental Bollywood debut with Salman Khan, with the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

While we mostly know Nigam for his fitness, the actor is quite a foodie too. And here’s how Nigam is enjoying a chunky burger after a tiresome football match. The actor shared a picture on his Instagram stories as he enjoys a chunky burger.

Siddharth Nigam shares picture on Instagram stories

In the picture we can see a yum burger on the tray along with ketch up and more. The actor sharing the picture wrote, “much needed” along with football emoji. He got a cappuccino along with the meal too.

Here take a look at the picture-

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The film made 100 crores at the box office. However, ever since that, there’s been a decline in the numbers at the box office. The movie starred Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the leads. The movie also starred Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal and others.

Siddharth Nigam’s latest news

The actor has now bought a home of his own in Mumbai. Talking about it he wrote on Instagram, “”New house🏠 , new beginnings! Our flat in Mumbai is finally a reality. Feeling blessed and grateful for all the support and blessings. Now the best part – decorating the interiors! Can’t wait to make this place homey and cozy. 🙌❤️ #newbeginnings #dreamhouse

#homedecor #grateful #dothework #jaishreeram”