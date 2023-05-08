Skating To Cycling: Nia Sharma's Quirky Sides

Nia Sharma is a fun-loving diva. She loves to spend her time doing things that make her happy. And yet again, the actress is flaunting her quirkiness with kids playing different games

Nia Sharma’s Quirkiness

In her latest Instagram stories, Nia Sharma does some unusual and fun things like a kid. Firstly she tried doing, skating in her building compound. Later she did some cycling with the little kids. And at last, the diva asked the names of all the kids playing with her. Nia Sharma loves to play with kids and often shares videos, reels, and photos on her Instagram account.

Nia Sharma Social Media

The gorgeous Nia Sharma has a huge fandom on her Instagram account. She loves keeping her fans engaged through her regular posts and updates. She has more than 7.6 million. Her fashion and style keep her on top of the favorite list of the audience. She has a unique taste in fashion and enjoys experimenting with different styles in her looks, which often turn out to be out of the box. Nia Sharma has always been on the news with her new, experimenting bold looks.

