Surbhi Jyoti & Zayn Ibad Khan share images of their cute chemistry that makes ‘Gunaah’

Disney+ Hotstar‘s recently released series, Gunaah has managed to make an impact with its run so far, and one of the prime reasons for that is the undeniably chemistry that the stars of the show share on-screen and off-screen as well.

While we have already seen multiple instances on how Gashmeer Mahajani has been praising Surbhi Jyoti, we have also seen Jyoti’s fun and camaraderie with her other co-star, Zayn Ibad Khan.

The duo has a great friendship which leads to some amazing moments, banter and wonders on-screen.

Taking a moment to share the same and exhibit it, Khan and Jyoti collaborated on a post on Instagram where they would share several images showcasing the cute chemistry they have.

Both of them are cosy in some images but all smiles in all of them. Khan even captioned it with a shayri, as he wrote, “Woh ishq tha GUNAAH toh nahi,

Woh aashiq the mujrim toh nahi.

Woh ishq hi kya jo ishq ko ishq se ishq na hone de.

– zayn

“GUNAAH” Episodes streaming only on @disneyplushotstar”-

Khan and Jyoti play the roles of Shiva and Tara in the show, where after having several episodes out now, the show has gradually managed to get the eyeballs and have everyone intrigued.