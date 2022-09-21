As we’re counting down the days until winter and prepping our closets with all of the season’s essentials, Supermodel Gigi Hadid seems to be just like us as she was recently spotted wearing a super chic sweater.

We loved Hadid’s look and couldn’t take our eyes off of the unique v-neckline. We knew we just had to find a way to recreate the look.

While we loved Gigi’s outfit, it wasn’t budget friendly. Gigi’s sweater totals out at $300+. Well, this price doesn’t sits well with our wallets, so to meet this V-Neck Knitted Sweater, here’s a stylish sweater which bears a striking resemblance to Gigi’s. Plus, this is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe lineup and costs less than $40!

The super cute sweater comes in all of the favourable fall colors. From caramel, coffee, beige or burgundy, we really can play into the season. If you want to add some new shades to your wardrobe, then go with avocado green or baby blue.

This sweater is a lightweight which features the same unique v-neckline that we love about Gigi’s look. Though being oversized, it still has a super flattering style thanks to the knitted fabric and the ribbed cuffs at the end.

Well ladies, you can wear this cute sweater with leggings or your favorite jeans and booties for a casual look. Or you can recreate Gigi’s whole outfit and sport it with some trendy cargo pants.

We found the perfect sweater thanks to Gigi Hadid just in time for fall.

