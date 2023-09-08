Television | Snippets

In the latest video on Instagram shared by Palak Sindhwani, the actress dances on 'Maiya Yashoda' with her co-star Sunayana Fozdar as they turn Gopi, celebrating Krishna Janmashtami

Palak Sindhwani and Sunayana Fozdar are well-known actresses from the legendary comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The duo shares a great bond with each other and often shows their unbreakable friendship goals on their social media handles. And now the besties are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami, grooving on the iconic song ‘Maiya Yashoda.’

Palak Sindhwani And Sunayana Fozdar Turn ‘Gopi’

Taking to her Instagram profile, Palak treats her fans with a sneak peek into her and Sunayana Fozdar’s dramatic dance. Not only do the divas impress with their syncing moves on ‘Maiya Yashoda,’ but they also show their ‘Gopi’ avatar in the ethnic glam.

In the video, Palak Sindhwani dons a beautiful, sparkling, soft pink lehenga. She pairs up her modern ‘Gopi’ look with the diamond embellished choker necklace and earrings. Her minimalistic makeup, beautiful gajra bun, and her smile complete her overall look.

On the other hand, Sunayana Fozdar turns ‘Gopi’ in proper traditional glam. The actress dons a red and white lehenga with a green chuni in her head. With the gold accessories from head to toe and her open hairstyle, she exudes the traditional ‘Gopi’ vibes.

The besties throughout the video grooving on ‘Maiya Yashoda’ from the movie Hum Saath Saath Hai by the amazing squad Alka Yagnik, Anuradha Paudwal, and Kavita Krishnamurthy. They celebrate the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

