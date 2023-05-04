Watch: How Nia Sharma's Fun Time Looks Like

ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Nia Sharma's annual latest Instagram feel flaunting her fantastic flexibility and workout goals, inspiring fans to be fit and healthy; at the same time, its the way she has fun

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 May,2023 17:30:23
Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame Nia Sharma is a regular treat for the fans. She entertains her audience with some other things. Her fashion in acting is inspiring for fans. And yet again, the diva inspires her fans with fitness and her way of having fun. Read further to know what Nia Sharma’s Fun time looks like.

Nia Sharma’s Fun Time

Unlike many stars, Nia Sharma doesn’t go on vacations or parties to have fun. However, it’s the gym where the actress enjoys doing some extra. She always tries to extend her limits in every way possible. For example, the actress shared a reel video on her Instagram account. In the video, she is trying hard to do the 360-degree flip. However, gymnastics isn’t easy, so she shared her experience in the caption.

Nia Sharma shared this reel with the caption, “My kind of fun looks like this…. Painful fun.” Reacting to her dedication, dancer and actor Shantanu Maheshwari wrote, “Kay baat hai.” While dancer and actor Priyank Sharma said, “Killer.” At the same time, many others shared their opinions in the comments via emoticons.

Nia Sharma is quite famous and often shares pictures, videos, and reels on her Instagram account. She has more than 7.7 million on her account. Her profile is a treat to watch her different talents, from acting and dancing to modelling and fashion.

