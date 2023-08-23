Watch: Nia Sharma's Thrilling Beach Activity Amidst The Rain

The sensational Nia Sharma is one of the fittest and most stunning divas in the entertainment world. She is known for her perfect figure and flexibility. The fitness freak actress is very particular with her fitness regime. We have often witnessed her working out and pushing herself further to improve her fitness level. Yet again, the diva stuns fans through her thrilling beach activity to make herself more flexible.

Nia Sharma’s Thrilling Beach Time

Some of you might wonder what thrilling beach activity means by playing a sport or making sand art, etc. But Nia Sharma’s thrill has a different meaning. In the latest Instagram dump, the actress shared a video featuring herself in a fierce avatar as she can be seen doing back flips.

Nia Sharma, in the video, can be seen wearing a white crop top paired with pink shorts. With the help of her trainer Sonu Kumar, she tried the aerial cartwheel on the sandy beach. And if you that’s all, so wait, Nia not only tried the cartwheel on the beach, but the beach was wet as it was raining.

Nia never leaves a chance to surprise us with her acts. Undoubtedly you enjoyed Nia Sharma’s thrilling beach activity, doing the back flip.

