Divyanka Tripathi is on her work mode again. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram handle to share candid pictures with her director Birsa Dasgupta, straight from the dubbing studio. The duo can be seen keeping it candid on camera, as Tripathi drops a special message in the caption.

In the pictures, we can see Divyanka Tripathi wearing a casual blue georgette top. She topped it with beige printed shrug. The actress completed the look with a subtle amount of pink lip shade and dewy eyes. She left her hair sleek straight. Birsa Dasgupta on the other hand can be seen wearing a black baggy t-shirt along with black jeans and a pair of white sneakers. He completed the look with messy hair.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “ We toil hard in the hope of creating a gem that we have collectively dreamt of.

Went for the first dubbing session yesterday for my webseries & with a beaming smile all I can say is- It’s

# Magic”

To this Birsa, the director commented and called Divyanka the “magic”

Here take a look-

Divyanka Tripathi has also been featured in countless other films before this. Needless to say, each of her work beat in the movies has earned her immense love and recognition. She has also been featured in the stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 earlier. However, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein led her to become a household name.

Are you excited to witness what’s coming up next with Divyanka Tripathi? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.