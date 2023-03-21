The popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat are two of the most popular actors from the tv industry. Both earned their name with their brilliant work in the show TMKOC as Sonu and Tapu. However, as of now, Raj is no longer a part of the show and is currently venturing out into different projects.

Coming back to their social media profiles, Raj and Palak have now astounded us with their preppy hot looks in their casuals.

Raj can be seen in a stylish orange striped co-ord set. He teamed it with messy hairdo and white sneakers. The actor sharing the pictures on his gram can be seen all lazing on his couch. He asserted it is how he likes to spend his Sunday.

Here take a look-

Coming back to his work folio, the actor was recently seen in the Manyavar ad campaign alongside Ranveer Singh. However, before his exit from TMKOC, the actor also shared a note on his Instagram handle, concerning the same. He wrote, “Hello Everyone, It’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends and having some of the best years of my career.” He added, “I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this journey – The entire team of TMKOC, my friends, family and of course all of you (red heart emoji). Everyone who welcomed me into the show and loved me as ‘TAPU ‘ Your love for my craft has always pushed me to give my best to each and every one of you, every single time.”

Palak Sindhwani on the other hand can be seen in a stylish golden embellished co-Ord set. The diva teamed it with sleek mid-parted hair. The diva completed the look with bold makeup look. Sharing the gorgeous pictures, the actress wrote, “Pursue Rawness”

Here take a look-