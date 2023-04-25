Who Is Pranali Rathod's Personal Photographer?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pranali Rathod is constantly attracted to the headlines. Starting from modelling, Pranali is enjoying the peak time of her career in the Television industry. The actress is one of the most popular stars in showbiz now. And she loves partying with her friends and co-stars a lot. And yet again, the actress is enjoying a night party with her fans. At the same time, she had fun posing for pictures in front of her personal and favorite photographer. Read more to find out about Pranali Rathod’s photographer.

Pranali Rathod’s Personal Photographer

Pranali Rathod reshared a clip of the actress posing for some stunning clicks. And her photographer is her co-star Nisha Nagpal who plays the role of Shefali in the show. And this behind the scene clip is captured by another co-star Pragati Mehra. Pranali Rathod shares a great bond with her co-actors from the front.

Pranali Rathod Social Media

The beautiful Pranali Rathod is a heartthrob of Indian audiences. Her impactful role as Akshara is the favorite of many over the country. Her popularity earned her huge fandom on social media accounts. The actress enjoys huge followers of 1.8 million. Her Instagram feed is full of gorgeous, behind-the-scenes pictures, reels, photoshoots, etc. In her last post, she donned a blue bodycon dress and served a distinct look from the typical Bahu in the show. Pranali Rathod has become a household name now.

