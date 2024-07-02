Yeh Rishta Fame Garvita Sadhwani Celebrates On-screen Father Yatin Karyekar’s Birthday, See Photo!

Garvita Sadhwani is known for her roles in the serials “Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si” and “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” The actress, who has an avid following for her on-screen performances and off-screen charm, has always provided her Instagram followers with an insight into her personal life with these stunning photographs. Garvita Sadhwani recently posted a photo of herself writing a birthday wish to her on-screen father, Yatin Karyekar. Check it out below!

Garvita Sadhwani’s Birthday Wish To Yatin Naryekar-

Yatin Naryekar turns 58 years old. On his Birthday, Garvita Sadhwani pens a sweet birthday wish to him. In the photo, Garvita Sadhwani takes a selfie picture of herself with “Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si” serial cast members Abhidnya Bhave, KaranVeer Mehra, Ujjwala Jog, and others, and they all opt for a pout face pose for the camera.

By sharing the picture, Garvita Sadhwani wrote, “Happy Birthday Baba” with two red hearts and tagged Yatin Naryekar. And also added, “It was an honour sharing screen with you, hopefully AGAIN SOON” with a red heart.

Garvita Sadhwani’s social media presence includes fashion, beauty, fitness, travel, and personal moments. The actress has 212k followers on Instagram. By engaging actively with her fans and sharing a well-rounded view of her life, Garvita continues to build a strong and positive presence on social media.

