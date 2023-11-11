Anupamaa: Anuj and Anupamaa’s special Deepavali performance

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) trying to ruin the happiness of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). She has been manipulative in keeping Anupamaa unaware of happenings in Anu’s school. Malti Devi’s intentions were to paint a picture before Anuj that Anupamaa does not have time for her daughter. However, Anupamaa foiled Malti Devi’s plan, took part in the competition with Anu and they won it too.

We saw how Malti Devi turned tables and showed Anupamaa the mirror of upbringing, by talking about Pakhi. Anupamaa was shocked to see Pakhi spend unnecessarily from her unlimited balance credit card gifted to her by Anuj. Anupamaa scolded Pakhi and put an end to her expenditure by simply cutting the credit card.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa confront Anuj and tell him about Pakhi’s behaviour. Anuj will apologize to Anupamaa, telling her that he will not do so again. The episode to air will see Anuj and Anupamaa joining to give a performance about Dhanteras and Deepavali and educate one and all, about how goodness prevailed over evil.

Anuj and Anupamaa’s performance will be appreciated by one and all.

Anupamaa Ep 1100 10th November Written Episode Update

Anupamaa yelled at Pakhi after seeing her spending unnecessarily on commodities. She questioned her about her basic necessities and whether this attitude was needed.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.