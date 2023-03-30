Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) seeking the help and guidance of her mother to resurrect her life. Kanta blames the Shahs for Anupamaa’s failed marriage with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Kanta fights with the Shahs and asks them not to interfere in Anupamaa’s life, for good or for bad. Kanta also plans to question Anuj over his behaviour.

At this juncture, since Anuj met Maaya (Chahat Pandey) and Anu, Maaya contemplates having Anuj for herself and never letting him go back to Anupamaa.

At this phase, Anuj’s healing power will be Choti Anu. However, Anu will always speak about her mother Anupamaa which will force Anuj to think about his wife.

The coming episode will deal with Anuj’s weak mental state wherein he will hallucinate having Anupamaa around him. He will dream of sleeping on Anupamaa’s lap and seeking forgiveness.

Will Anuj in reality be able to do this and get Anupamaa back in his life?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.