Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Maaya (Chahat Pandey) taking the big decision of eloping with Anu without the knowledge of Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna).

Now, Anuj and Anupamaa are grappling to find leads that can take them to Anu. On the other hand, they talk to Anu over a video call where Anu says that she is happy with Maaya and that she does not need them to take her back. This breaks Anupamaa and Anuj’s hearts.

When Anupamaa asks Maaya to give them one last chance of seeing Anu, she agrees. But Maaya has her own condition that they will not try to brainwash Anu. Anuj is angry with Anupamaa that she is letting go of her child so quickly.

The coming episode will see tension between Anuj and Anupamaa. Anuj will break down at the possibility of losing Anu forever. He will question how Anupamaa can accept the reality of losing their daughter, and will also ask her about her love for Anu as a mother.

But Anupamaa will see this one last chance as an opportunity to get back Anu. She will motivate a shattered Anuj that they will find one ray of hope in this last meet-up with their daughter to see whether they can get her back.

Will this last meetup come as a ray of hope for Anuj and Anupamaa?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.