Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) having to bear the brunt of the huge mess that has happened in the Shah family. As we know, Paritosh’s secret is out and Kinjal is shattered. Vanraj has thrown Paritosh out of the house. Kinjal is devastated and does not know what to do.

At this juncture, the coming episode will see Kinjal losing her mental stability and having an emotional breakdown. She will lose all her faith and belief in love and will act crazy, as she will hate Paritosh. Kinjal will cry and will worry over her future and her daughter’s. She will yell and behave hysterically too. Anupamaa will have the tough task of handling Kinjal. Anupamaa will tell herself that life ahead will be tough for Kinjal and the kid, but they will have to make that happen and move on.

How will Anupamaa support Kinjal? How will the Shahs manage this tough situation?

