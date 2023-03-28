Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists in the last week and more. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) have gone through a lot with Choti Anu going out of their lives. Anuj has blamed Anupamaa for losing their daughter. He has renounced his posh life and has walked out of the house. Anupamaa too, is regretting for whatever happened. However, she prays that Anuj be good in health.

At this juncture, the Shah house is worried over the well-being of Anupamaa. While Babuji, Samar and others are on the lookout for her, Anupamaa is at a temple and is looking forward to search for Anuj.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa coming face to face with Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey). Vanraj will try to brainwash a distraught and broken Anupamaa against Anuj. He will offer his support and will want her to come to the Shah house. Anupamaa will however, refuse the offer and will tell Vanraj that she has left everything to the Lord, and that he will take care of her and her life now.

Anupamaa and Anuj will be seen roaming the streets, in a very desperate and sorrowful state.

Anupamaa, however, will believe that she will soon meet her Anuj.

Will Anupamaa and Anuj meet?

