Anupamaa Serial Twist: Anuj requests Anupamaa to accept her love; Anupamaa goes on a guilt trip

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) realizing that they love each other. The only good thing that happened with Shruti getting exposed was that the love of Anuj and Anupamaa came to the fore. Shruti told both of them to unite and not think about anything else, as getting a good soulmate is tough. She emphasised the fact that they loved each other so much.

We wrote about the upcoming love confession of Anuj in front of Anupamaa on a rainy setup. Anuj opened his feelings of love for Anupamaa. But Anupamaa remained a silent spectator.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa unable to react to Anuj’s shower of love. Anupamaa will walk away, without uttering a word. Anuj will be surprised at her reaction. Anupamaa will go home and will go on a guilt trip and will not like the fact that she came in between the love of Shruti. Devika will make her realize that Anuj always loved her, and that Shruti was just a passing phase which was bound by responsibility.

Anupamaa will refuse to believe and will vow to talk to Anuj to settle things with Shruti.

Anupamaa Ep 1331 28th June Written Episode Update

Shruti accepted her mistake and told Anuj and Anupamaa to reunite for the sake of love.

What will happen now?

