Anupamaa Serial Twist: Shruti lets go of Anuj; asks him to marry Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) confronting Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) in front of one and all. Shruti admitted to her mistake, but also justified that she was jealous and insecure and wanted her love. Shruti also forcibly made Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) confess her love for Anuj. The evident love between Anuj and Anupamaa was very clear and Shruti asked them to reunite.

The upcoming episode will see Anupamaa breaking down, and questioning herself as to when she came in between the love of Shruti and Anuj. We wrote about the big love confession of Anuj coming in the next few episodes. It will be a confession on a rainy night, where Anuj will eventually tell Anupamaa that he loves her.

The upcoming episode will also see Shruti finally relieving Anuj and telling him to go and live his life. She will let him free from the bond and responsibility that held him close to Shruti. Shruti will ask Anuj to proceed and marry Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Ep 1330 27th June Written Episode Update

Anuj broke his engagement with Shruti and told her that he will never forgive her for the harm she created for Anupamaa. Shruti forced Anupamaa to accept her love for Anuj.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.