Anupamaa Serial Twist: Tapish reveals his painful past; will Dimple accept him?

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Tapish (Kunwar Amar) and Dimple’s (Nishi Saxena) wedding being halted by Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey). As we know, Vanraj called for Tapish’s mother and wanted to expose his dreadful past before everyone and stop the wedding. Vanraj succeeded in creating a messy situation. However, he was right that Tapish was not actually what he appeared to be.

The upcoming episode will reveal the truth about Tapish’s past. Vanraj will create a big scene and will tell all about Tapish’s mother being a killer, having served a jail sentence of 15 years, for killing her own husband. However, Tapish will claim that there is more to the truth and they have to listen to him. But Vanraj will start his ruthless behaviour and will start beating up Tapish. But it will be Anupamaa who will stop them, drag Tapish and make him stand before Dimple and will ask him to tell the truth.

Tapish will tell all that his father was a drunkard, and would always beat his wife. One fatal day, the father took a knife and was about to kill his son when the mother killed him instead. Tapish will tell about his mother’s sacrifice in saving him and going to jail. Tapish will tell that a promise made to his mother stopped him from revealing the truth.

While Vanraj will announce that the marriage will not happen, Dimple will be in two minds.

Anupamaa Ep 1334 1st July Written Episode Update

Tapish and Dimple’s wedding proceedings started. Vanraj wanted to do Dimple’s kanyadaan which he did. However, he called a lady to interrupt the wedding too and waited for her arrival.

Will Dimple accept Tapish?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.