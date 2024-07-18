Anupamaa Serial Upcoming Twist: Drama to hit its peak; Anuj and Anupamaa to meet each other

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the show taking a small jump in time post which the characters and their inter-personal relationships have seen a drastic change. While the Shah house is devoid of love and affection, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is seen handling Aasha Bhavan an old age home with utmost care. We have seen Babuji leaving his home and living in the old age home along with Anupamaa. The Shah house and the old age home are adjacent buildings and the families keep bumping into each other. On the other hand, we have Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) losing his mental stability and living the life of a poor man. He has grown a beard and has this rugged look. He plays his flute and sings too.

While the viewers are eager to see the Anuj and Anupamaa meet up, we guess the days are numbered before we see this big development happen. The recent indications have shown that Anupamaa and Anuj will meet soon.

They actually were in the same temple, but did not see each other in the earlier episodes. But the upcoming episode will see Anupamaa getting drawn by the flute play of this man sitting in the temple. She will go towards him and will be shocked to see that the man is Anuj. However, Anuj will not know the same kind of reaction. He will take the name of Anu and will walk past Anupamaa, as though he does not recollect anything.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.