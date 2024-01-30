Anupamaa Spoiler: Adhya’s violent reaction

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) meeting after many years. It was an emotional moment for the estranged couple and so it was, for the innumerable fans of the show. Anupamaa and Anuj questioned God as to why he was making them meet again. They were filled with emotions and pain. Anuj was ecstatic and he decided to share this news with his daughter Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni).

However, the coming episode will see Anuj getting an unexpected reaction from Adhya. Adhya as we know, very well knows that Anupamaa stays in the same vicinity. She was trying to stop Anuj from meeting Anupamaa.

When Anuj will tell Adhya about meeting Anupamaa, Adhya will be shocked. When Anuj will show out his excitement and happiness at meeting her, Adhya will be angry. Soon, Adhya will get violent and will tell his father not to indulge in the past. She will categorically tell Anuj that if he lets Anupamaa into his life, she will go out of his life. Adhya will also tell Anuj not to tell anything about this to Shruti.

Anupamaa Ep 1179 29th January Written Episode Update

Babuji gave his consent to selling the Shah house, but told Vanraj that he needed to get the NOC signed by Anupamaa too, before taking any further action.

What will happen now?

