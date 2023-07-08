Anupamaa Spoiler: Anu has a panic attack

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists that have already put a question mark over Anupamaa’s travel to the USA. As we know, Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) had a tragic death as she came under the truck when she saw Anupamaa being in trouble. In her bid to save Anupamaa, Maaya was hit by the vehicle. We wrote about how Choti Anu got to know this big truth and she was shocked. She fell down from the sofa and also had a panic attack and went unconscious.

The coming episode will see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) getting tensed about Anu’s condition. The doctor will be called and Anu will be put on IV. However, the doctor will tell the family that it is important for Anu to get back her consciousness. At this juncture, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) will be tense to know about Anu’s condition and she will arrive at the Kapadia house. She will be shocked on seeing the sad state of affairs, and will immediately tend to motherly duties.

Will Anupamaa’s love for Anu stop her from going to the USA?

Or will history repeat and it will be Anuj instead of Vanraj, who will stop Anupamaa from fulfilling her dreams?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

