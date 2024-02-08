Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa decide to meet to have a closure

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) meeting like strangers at the restaurant in front of Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal). As we know, Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) got angry with Anuj again for meeting Anupamaa. She asked her father to not think of Anupamaa as they had lost a lot because of her.

Adhya urged Anuj to concentrate on Shruti’s upcoming birthday and make the day special for her. However, Anuj and Anupamaa will in the coming episode, think about meeting again in order to talk and sort out their unanswered questions.

Yashdeep will also advise Anupamaa to talk it out so that they have a good closure. Anupamaa will also want to meet Anuj. The two of them will finally plan to meet in order to derive a closure.

Anupamaa Ep 1188 7th February Written Episode Update

Anupamaa brooded and cried over Anuj moving on, with Shruti. On the other hand, Adhya got angry that Anuj met Anupamaa again, this time in the presence of Anuj.

But will the meet-up end in a closure or be a new beginning?

