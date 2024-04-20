Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj and Anupamaa get shocking news; get worried about Shruti

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Shruti (Sukirti Kandpal) getting shot after a terrorist attack happened at the school where Adhya and Pari study. As we know, Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni) and Pari were held at gunpoint by the terrorists and brought out of the school. In a mishap that happened, Anupamaa ran to hold Pari while it again appeared as though she did not favour Adhya. Shruti got shot in the process and was rushed to the hospital.

The upcoming episode will see Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) panicking after taking Shruti to the hospital. Adhya will also get out of control and will blame Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) for the mishap. Things will take a bad turn when Adhya will get unmanagable and will need counselling for her poor mental health.

Amidst this, the doctors will tell Anuj and Anupamaa that Shruti cannot conceive after this accident. This will come as a big blow to Anuj and Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Ep 1260 19th April Written Episode Update

Anupamaa struggled to cook her next dish in the danger zone. However, she motivated herself by remembering the inspirational talks of a few in the Shah family.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.