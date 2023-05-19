Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj decides to talk to Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see engaging drama with Anuj and Anupamaa finally getting together to talk. What will be the conversation like?

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen huge emotional displays wherein every prime character has gone through their worst. While Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) have got separated, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) has also lost Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) from his life. However, the brimmer of hope is that Anupamaa is looking ahead and is going to the USA with the troupe of Guru Malti Devi. The Shah family too has happiness knocking on their doors with the wedding of Samar and Dimple going to happen.

At this juncture, Anuj, Maaya and Anu arrive for the pre-wedding ceremonies. Anuj holds the position of the father for Dimple. Anuj’s presence and Maaya’s (Chahat Pandey) interference has made it tough for the Shahs to be happy.

The big turning point that will happen in the coming episode will be Maaya proposing that the wedding functions happen in both the Shah house and Kapadia house.

The moment will finally arrive when Anuj will look for Anupamaa and have some private time with her to have a talk. Anupamaa firmly believes that Anuj will one day talk to her and explain what transformed and why his mind changed. Anupamaa holds a high degree of trust in Anuj.

And Anuj will also steal an opportunity where he will talk to Anupamaa.

How will the conversation be? What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

