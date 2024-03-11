Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj determined to prove Anupamaa’s innocence

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being arrested for the crime committed by Paritosh (Aashish Mehrotra). As we know, Paritosh was threatened by the goons to whom he owed a big sum of money. Paritosh assumed with the threat that they had kidnapped Pari and hence took the decision to steal the jewel. When he found no means to take the jewel out of the event, he put it in Anupamaa’s bag. With the police coming, they arrested Anupamaa when they found the jewel in her bag.

The coming episode will deal with Anupamaa’s trauma inside the cell. She will have an emotional breakdown, but will try her best to keep herself confident. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) will rush to the police station to handle Anupamaa’s bail process. Anuj will be nervous and will have an emotional breakdown on seeing Anupamaa in jail. Anuj will think of ways to accumulate the proof needed to save Anupamaa.

Anupamaa Ep 1220 10th March Written Episode Update

Paritosh stole the jewel from the display and wanted to take it out of the event. However, when the police arrived, he did not know what to do.

How will Anupamaa be rescued?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.