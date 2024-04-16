Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets injured; Anupamaa nurses his wound

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Gaurav Khanna) rushing to save Pakhi (Chandni Bhagwanani) from Arush. As we know, Pakhi was taken to a hotel room by Arush where he misbehaved with her. Pakhi called Anupamaa and made her realize indirectly that she was in a problem. Anuj and Anupamaa rushed to the hotel to save Pakhi.

The coming episode will see Anupamaa reaching the hotel room in time and saving Pakhi. She will slap Arush and also Pakhi. She will reprimand Arush for his dirty act. Arush will break a bottle on Anuj’s hand and will run away. Anuj will get injured on his hand. Anupamaa will notice the bleeding and will nurse Anuj.

Anupamaa will be upset that Anuj got injured owing to Pakhi’s crazy act. Pakhi will be brought home where both Vanraj and Anupamaa will give a final warning to Pakhi to mend herself and get herself a good future.

Anupamaa Ep 1256 15th April Written Episode Update

Arush took Pakhi to a restaurant room and threatened her. Pakhi tactfully indicated to her mother that she was in trouble.

What will happen next?

