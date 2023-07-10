ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets into a big dilemma

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anuj being in a big dilemma about whether to notify Anupamaa about Anu's deteriorating condition or not!! What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
10 Jul,2023 13:33:26
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) having to gulp down the tragedy and loss of Maaya (Chhavi Pandey). As we know, Maaya died after meeting with an accident, when she tried to save Anupamaa’s life. Anu heard this conversation and got a mental shock after which she is not responsive to drugs. Anupamaa came to meet Anu, and spent some time with her. Anuj was seen in the pain of getting separated from Anupamaa. However, he decided that he would not come to see off Anupamaa at the airport. Anupamaa took responsibility and Malti Devi’s work as her main goal and returned to work. With time ticking, Anupamaa wants to know about the well-being of Anu.

The coming episode, however, will see the health of Anu deteriorating as she will long to be with her mother. She will continue to say that her real mother is no more while her other mother is going away from her. The doctor will tell Anuj that she is not responding to medication and that her trauma is getting worse. Anuj will be in a dilemma about whether to tell Anupamaa about Anu’s health. Everyone in the Kapadia family will tell Anuj to tell Anupamaa about Anu’s real health condition. On the other hand, unable to keep quiet, Anupamaa will message Anuj and enquire about Anu to which Anuj will lie.

Will Anupamaa come to know about the real situation of Anu?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

