Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj takes a decision

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) falling ill after seeing Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni). As we know, Adhya vented out her anger and frustration on Anupamaa and ordered that she not dare to get back into their lives. Anupamaa could not take this emotional setback and had a health aberration and fainted.

Anuj got to know that Anupamaa was not well. He forced Shruti to talk to Yashdeep and enquire about Anupamaa’s health.

The coming episode will see Paritosh making a fuss over spending money on his mother’s treatment. Yashdeep will hear this and so will Anupamaa. Anuj will be torn between his love for Anupamaa and his fatherly affection for Adhya. Adhya will be hopeful that Anuj will stay away from Anupamaa, and that Anupamaa will also not dare to get back.

Anuj, however, will make a big decision. He will tell himself that he cannot play the waiting game with Anupamaa and will tell himself that it is important that he meets her. As for Adhya, Anuj will be confident that he can handle his daughter.

Anupamaa Ep 1185 4th February Written Episode Update

Adhya blamed Anupamaa for ruining their lives. She ordered her not to get back into their lives again.

What will happen when Anuj and Anupamaa will meet again?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.