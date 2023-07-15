ADVERTISEMENT
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa and Anu finally meet

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa and Anu meeting. Anupamaa will be seen taking care of Anu at the orphanage in Mumbai.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jul,2023 11:14:05
Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein the Shahs and the Kapadias believe that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) boarded the flight to the USA. She also got into the flight but the reality is that she is not gone. We have earlier written about Anupamaa returning to her family and choosing them over her dreams. And the same will happen. We saw Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) taking Anu to the Shah house so that she can have a change in mindset. However, at the Shah house, Anu will not be seen. She will silently move out of the house, and will not be seen.

Anuj and Vanraj will be shocked and it will be all the more surprising to see a message in Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) phone that Anu is in the same orphanage in Mumbai. Vanraj and Anuj will rush to Anu, and will be surprised to see Anupamaa there with Anu. Anupamaa will be singing a lullaby to Anu who will be happily sleeping in her lap. Anupamaa will look sick and tired.

Anuj and Vanraj will question Anupamaa why she came back and what happened. Anu will be happy and will tell her father that she is happy that her mother came back.

Anupamaa will faint in Anuj’s arms and will ask to be taken home.

What has happened?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

