Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa and Anu finally meet

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein the Shahs and the Kapadias believe that Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) boarded the flight to the USA. She also got into the flight but the reality is that she is not gone. We have earlier written about Anupamaa returning to her family and choosing them over her dreams. And the same will happen. We saw Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) taking Anu to the Shah house so that she can have a change in mindset. However, at the Shah house, Anu will not be seen. She will silently move out of the house, and will not be seen.

Anuj and Vanraj will be shocked and it will be all the more surprising to see a message in Anuj’s (Gaurav Khanna) phone that Anu is in the same orphanage in Mumbai. Vanraj and Anuj will rush to Anu, and will be surprised to see Anupamaa there with Anu. Anupamaa will be singing a lullaby to Anu who will be happily sleeping in her lap. Anupamaa will look sick and tired.

Anuj and Vanraj will question Anupamaa why she came back and what happened. Anu will be happy and will tell her father that she is happy that her mother came back.

Anupamaa will faint in Anuj’s arms and will ask to be taken home.

What has happened?

