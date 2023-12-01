Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa and Anuj clash with a headstrong influencer

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) trying to bring a calm in the Shah house after the death of Samar. Vanraj got mentally sick after which Dimpy’s friendship with Tapish got questioned. Anupamaa wanted her daughter-in-law to never fear the society and do things that she liked. However, Vanraj restricted Dimpy’s movements with his stern order.

Now, in the coming episode, Anupamaa and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) will enjoy a romantic date in a hotel. Anuj will say sweet nothings to Anupamaa and even kiss her in public. Amidst this romantic ambience, there will be chaos when a girl will get rude at an old waiter for accidentally spoiling her dress by pouring water. The girl will be extremely rude at the old man and will even go to slap him.

Anupamaa will intervene and will scold her. The girl will threaten that she is a social media influencer and that she will ruin her image. Anupamaa will not be scared and will force the girl to apologize to the old man.

Vanraj returned home and this prompted him to go to te Kapadia house and get his parents back. Both Leela and Hasmukh were happy to get back to their house with their son.

Will this be a one-off incident for Anupamaa and Anuj?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.