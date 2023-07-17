ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa awakens the mother in Malti Devi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Malti Devi having a confrontation with Anupamaa. Anupamaa will tell her that she could not stop from being a mother, and will also awaken the mother in Malti Devi.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 Jul,2023 13:02:34
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa awakens the mother in Malti Devi 834578

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) coming back to Anu and her family. She looked devastated after stopping the flight, enraging Malti Devi and getting down the flight. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) understood Anupamaa’s sentiments and did not talk about it. However, all got curious to know how Anupamaa managed to return. We saw how Anu has gotten alright with her mother beside her. Anupamaa in the coming episode will be seen promising Maaya that she will always take care of her daughter Anu.

The coming episode will see Malti Devi’s (Apara Mehta) furore as she will barge into the Kapadia house. She will slap Anupamaa, and this will leave everyone in shock. Though Anupamaa will request Malti Devi to give her a bigger punishment, Anuj will rebel against his wife being treated badly. Anupamaa will be seen making one request to speak her heart out and explain herself. Malti Devi will give her consent. Anupamaa will tell Malti Devi that she was ready to put every relationship of hers behind, but was not able to stop the mother in her from coming to the fore. She will tell her that Malti Devi too has a heart of a mother and that she has noticed it. She will question Malti Devi what she would have done, if her kid had longed for her.

Anupamaa with folded hands will seek forgiveness and will tell her that she did it all because of her kid.

How will Malti Devi react?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Takes Time Out To Meet Content Creator Viraj Ghelani's Nani; Check The Adorable Pics 834244
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Takes Time Out To Meet Content Creator Viraj Ghelani’s Nani; Check Adorable Pics
Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of Kumkum -Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in a special way 834224
Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala celebrate 21 years of Kumkum -Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan in a special way
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad and Sahiba's growing bond with Simran 834145
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad and Sahiba’s growing bond with Simran
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat gets blamed for Sartaj and Harleen's death? 834136
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Nehmat gets blamed for Sartaj and Harleen’s death?
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie takes Kairi; leaves Atharva 834108
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie takes Kairi; leaves Atharva
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir stages a revolt 834092
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir stages a revolt
Latest Stories
Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer to hit cinemas in December 834580
Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer to hit cinemas in December
My family loves the Butter Chicken that I make: Susmita Banik 834576
My family loves the Butter Chicken that I make: Susmita Banik
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja makes a promise to Protima 834572
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Neerja makes a promise to Protima
Exclusive: Riyansh Iyer to enter Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki 834567
Exclusive: Riyansh Iyer to enter Dangal show Baazi Ishq Ki
Kriti Sanon Will Produce Her Meena Kumari Biopic, Hansal Mehta On Why He Said No 834564
Kriti Sanon Will Produce Her Meena Kumari Biopic, Hansal Mehta On Why He Said No
Vivian Dsena Wraps Up Shoot For Udaariyaan; Puts Up A Gratitude Post 834563
Vivian Dsena Wraps Up Shoot For Udaariyaan; Puts Up A Gratitude Post
Read Latest News