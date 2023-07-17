Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa awakens the mother in Malti Devi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) coming back to Anu and her family. She looked devastated after stopping the flight, enraging Malti Devi and getting down the flight. Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) understood Anupamaa’s sentiments and did not talk about it. However, all got curious to know how Anupamaa managed to return. We saw how Anu has gotten alright with her mother beside her. Anupamaa in the coming episode will be seen promising Maaya that she will always take care of her daughter Anu.

The coming episode will see Malti Devi’s (Apara Mehta) furore as she will barge into the Kapadia house. She will slap Anupamaa, and this will leave everyone in shock. Though Anupamaa will request Malti Devi to give her a bigger punishment, Anuj will rebel against his wife being treated badly. Anupamaa will be seen making one request to speak her heart out and explain herself. Malti Devi will give her consent. Anupamaa will tell Malti Devi that she was ready to put every relationship of hers behind, but was not able to stop the mother in her from coming to the fore. She will tell her that Malti Devi too has a heart of a mother and that she has noticed it. She will question Malti Devi what she would have done, if her kid had longed for her.

Anupamaa with folded hands will seek forgiveness and will tell her that she did it all because of her kid.

How will Malti Devi react?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

