Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa bags a USA proposal from Guru Malti Devi

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa's dream coming true, with her bagging a big USA Proposal from Guru Malti Devi.

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kavya leaving the Shah house as a result of which Vanraj got a heart attack. We also saw how Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) helped the family by being with them during their tough time. After his recovery, Vanraj who has got a fear of losing his life battle, takes a promise from Anupamaa, that she will take care of his family if something happens to him.

The coming drama will focus on Anupamaa’s professional high after getting separated from Anuj. Yes, Anupamaa’s dream will come true when she will get the opportunity of showcasing her dancing prowess before the famous Guru Malti Devi (Apara Mehta). She will do so wonderfully well that Malti Devi will be immediately impressed with Anupamaa. Anupamaa will be given a three years contract which will mean that she will have to go to the USA along with Malti Devi.

Will Anupamaa accept this big proposal?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

