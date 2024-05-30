Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa bids adieu; has an emotional moment with Adhya

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) worrying over her future and over destiny’s call to find he culprit responsible for ruining the reputation of the restaurant. As we know, Anupamaa has promised Yashdeep that she will find out about the culprit and get the restaurant back to its functional state soon. However, Anupamaa has plans to attend Dimpy and Titu’s wedding in India. Vanraj tries his best to stop Anupamaa’s travel.

However, the upcoming episode will see Dimpy (Nishi Saxena) taking the big decision that she will marry only in the presence of Anupamaa. Anupamaa will be seen packing her bags for her trip to India. She will bid adieu to Yashdeep and Beeji. She will gift Shruti an idol of Kanhaji and ask her to be happy. When Anupamaa will see Adhya (Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni), she will not be able to control her emotions. She will hug her daughter, pray that she remains well and prosperous. Adhya will, however, not like it and will not reciprocate to Anupamaa’s affectionate hug. Anupamaa will bid adieu to Anuj. Anuj will motivate Anupamaa that she will get back with renewed energy and confidence.

Anupamaa Ep 1301 29th May Written Episode Update

Anupamaa gave back the partnership deed of the restaurant to Yashdeep. She promised him that she will do all that it takes to find the culprit, expose the person and get the restaurant working well again.

What will happen next?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.